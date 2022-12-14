Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence‘s second NFL season has gone much better than his first and last Sunday’s game against the Titans was one of his best.

Lawrence went 30-of-42 for 368 yards and three touchdowns during a 36-22 Jaguars win. The 368 yards are a career high for Lawrence and it is the third time this season that he has thrown three touchdowns in a game.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that he has been named the AFC’s offensive player of the week because of that performance. It’s the second time that Lawrence has taken those honors this season as he was also recognized by the league after Week Three.

Lawrence will try to keep things rolling against the Cowboys this week.

Trevor Lawrence is the AFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk