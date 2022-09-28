Trevor Lawrence is the AFC offensive player of the week

Trevor Lawrence‘s rookie year was a mess, but his second season with the Jaguars is off to a much better start.

Jacksonville has followed up a Week One loss with a pair of wins, including a 38-10 rout of the Chargers on the road in Week Three. Lawrence had a heavy hand in that result.

The first overall pick of the 2021 draft was 28-of-39 for 262 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Jaguars to the win. On Wednesday, the NFL named Lawrence the AFC offensive player of the week in recognition of his performance.

Lawrence now has six touchdown passes on the season, which puts him halfway to his rookie total with 14 more games to play. It seems like a safe bet that there will be similar improvements in a number of metrics before the year is out.

