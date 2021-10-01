Trevor Lawrence’s 52-yard pass to Laviska Shenault Jr. was historically awesome

Through the first three weeks of the 2021 season, the Jacksonville Jaguars have not been shy about letting first-overall pick Trevor Lawrence turn it loose with the deep ball. Per Pro Football Focus, Lawrence was tied with Aaron Rodgers and Mac Jones with 16 attempts of 20 or more air yards, fourth-most in the league. And on those 16 deep attempts, Lawrence had completed six passes for 162 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions, and a passer rating of 75.5.

Kind of a mixed bag, but not bad for a rookie who hasn’t always benefited from the most expansive passing game.

But the connection Lawrence had with receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. with 2:23 left in the first half was as good a throw as you’ll see this season.

Lawrence did a great job of rolling to his right, setting his feet, squaring his shoulders to the target, and uncorking one heck of a throw. Cornerback Trae Waynes, who missed the entire 2020 season with a torn pectoral muscle and didn’t play in the first three weeks of the 2021 season with hamstring issues, was the innocent bystander here.

How great was this throw with its combination of running speed and passing depth? Historically so.

Per NextGen stats, Trevor Lawrence was running 14.5 MPH when he completed the deep ball to Laviska Shenault. That's the fastest a QB was running when completing a pass of 40+ air yards over the last 5 seasons — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) October 1, 2021

The Jaguars led the Bengals 14-0 at the half. It was the first time Jacksonville shut out an opponent on the road since Week 7 of the 2017 season against the Indianapolis Colts. The Jaguars haven’t won a game since Week 1 of the 2020 season, but so far, so good.