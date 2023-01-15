Trevor Lawrence becomes 1st in playoff history with 3 first-quarter picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars were no strangers to slow starts during the 2022 regular season, frequently falling behind early before rallying. In fact, the Jaguars went 3-0 in home games where they trailed by double digits.

Despite those slow starts, Trevor Lawrence never started with an early pick. In his first two NFL seasons, Lawrence had six touchdowns and no interceptions in the first quarter.

So it was stunning Saturday when Lawrence began his night by becoming the first player in NFL history to throw three interceptions in the first quarter of a playoff game.

While the first bounced off the hands of two Chargers defensive lineman and the second likely should’ve been nullified by illegal contact, the third wasn’t as defensible.

It didn’t help either when Lawrence kept the trend going in the second quarter with his fourth pick of the day.

If Jaguars fans are looking for a glass half-full way to look at the rough start, the last player to throw an interception on his first career playoff pass attempt was Aaron Rodgers.

