Trevor Larnach's solo home run
Trevor Larnach hits his second home run of the season to dead center field in the bottom of the 3rd inning
Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.
AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]
A few different factors helped Paul Felder realize there was no reason to continue fighting.
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:
This week, Shohei Ohtani entered the home run race, and his MVP odds skyrocketed. Let's recap.
Sir Nick Faldo welcomed Phil Mickelson into the “Six Major Club” - which before Sunday was only populated by him and Lee Trevino - and declared that the left-hander should be given the chance to break another “oldest ever” record at September’s Ryder Cup. Mickelson moved up 36 places in the US standings courtesy of winning the USPGA Championship on Sunday, but currently lying 16th is still likely to need one of Steve Stricker’s six wildcards. Stricker was non committal at the Ocean Course when asked about Mickelson’s candidature - albeit before the 50-year-old won to break Julius Boros’ record as the oldest major winner. But Faldo believes the home captain should and will select the evergreen left-hander. “I'm very happy and impressed to welcome Phil into the ‘Six Major Club’ with Lee - we could do with some company after, what 25 years together, apart from when Tiger (Woods) popped in for a brief spell.” Faldo told Telegraph Sport. “And I'm pretty sure Mr Stricker will be more than considering Phil for the Ryder Cup now. Whistling Straits is another Pete Dye ‘linksy’ test and it’s only right because back in the old days the [US] PGA winner was an automatic place in the US team, wasn't it?” The PGA of America dropped that regulation in 1991 - ironically the year that the match took place at the Ocean Course - with John Daly the first Wanamaker Trophy winner to miss out.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) Warriors general manager Bob Myers has little doubt Golden State will sign newly crowned scoring champion Stephen Curry to a contract extension this offseason. ''I don't see any reason not to be optimistic,'' Myers said Monday, three days after his team's season ended in a play-in game against the Grizzlies. In December, Curry said discussions were underway and that he is ''fully committed.'' The two-time NBA MVP signed a $201 million, five-year contract in July 2017 that initially was the richest ever, until James Harden topped it with a $228 million extension from the Rockets.
Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.
The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.
“I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.
“Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”
According to Tom Pelissero, Watson hasn't changed his mind about wanting to play for a team that's not the Texans.
Phil Mickelson is not the first middle-aged person to change his diet and engage in brain training in a quest to feel and perform better, but he is the first to win a major golf championship after turning 50. While Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship might not open the floodgates to a sudden glut of Senior Tour-eligible winners, it at least will provide further evidence to those creeping up in age that it is not too late to pad those career resumes with another major victory. "There's no reason why golf can't be the game for a lifetime if you take care of your body and do it the right way," the Californian said after beating Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes at Kiawah Island on Sunday.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver, in an early morning news conference, estimated the enterprise value for NBA Africa is worth nearly $1 billion.
Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.
Cameron Tringale melted down in the second round of the PGA Championship.
The West's focus is the L.A. teams, not the top two seeds.
Their third fight will most likely be at T-Mobile Arena, though the MGM Grand and Allegiant Stadium are still in the running.
Novak Djokovic does not need to worry about accidentally hitting a U.S. Open line judge with a tennis ball between points this year because there won't be any line judges — chair umpires will be the only on-court officials at that Grand Slam tournament’s matches. The U.S. Tennis Association and the sport's two leading professional tours, the ATP and WTA, announced Monday that Hawk-Eye Live electronic line-calling will be used for all competition courts at the U.S. Open in 2021 and at seven of the nine US Open Series events preceding it. A year ago, the USTA relied on the automatic system and dispensed with line judges at the U.S. Open except for matches at the two main courts in Flushing Meadows, Arthur Ashe Stadium and Louis Armstrong Stadium.
After carding two bogeys on his first four holes, Will Zalatoris hit a 119-yard approach shot for eagle Thursday.