How Trevor Keegan fits with the Philadelphia Eagles

With the 172nd pick in the NFL draft, the Philadelphia Eagles selected offensive guard Trevor Keegan.

Keegan started 37 games at left guard at Michigan and was voted to the All-Big Ten team three times. Keegan was also voted a captain while at Michigan.

Philadelphia‘s interior offensive line is built around two massive guards with a smaller, mobile center who can pull into space in the run game. The Eagles had the luxury of having a potential Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce anchor their unit, but replacement Cam Jurgens is built in a similar mold. The guards, however, are behemoths. Landon Dickerson is currently listed as the starter on the left side and stands at 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds. The right guard, Tyler Steen, isn’t much smaller and clocks in at 6-foot-6, 321 pounds. Keegan, the newest addition to the room, fits in perfectly as he is listed on the Michigan website as measuring 6-foot-6 and weighing 320 pounds in his own right. As all Michigan offensive linemen seemingly are, Keegan is great at moving bodies in the run game. His grit and violence are key for ramming the ball down NFC team’s throats in the playoffs.

Philadelphia’s quarterback Jalen Hurts is also featured in the famous “tush push” that went viral for its success over the last few seasons. The play is a variation of the QB sneak that involves multiple players pushing into the back of the quarterback while the massive interior line surges forward. Obviously, Keegan’s massive frame will continue to allow the Eagles to call their favorite short-yardage play.

Keegan is exactly the shirtless, beer-chugging, wall-breaker that even the coldest Philadelphia fans fall in love with. The images of Keegan and Jason Kelce shirtless at their respective championship parades with a brew in hand tell their own story. Expect Keegan to fit the bruising Philadelphia culture perfectly.

Story originally appeared on Wolverines Wire