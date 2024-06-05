Trevor Johnson joins Georgia Volleyball staff

ATHENS, Ga. – University of Georgia head volleyball coach Tom Black has announced the addition of assistant coach Trevor Johnson to the staff.

Johnson most recently served as the head coach at Liberty from 2018 to 2023, where he amassed 89 wins in six seasons as the Lady Flames' coach.

“We are beyond excited to add a coach of Trevor’s caliber to our staff,” Black added. “He brings a vast amount of high-level experience, and he’ll be a great mentor for our student-athletes. We can’t wait to get started.”

“I want to thank Tom Black and Rhonda Kilpatrick for this incredible opportunity!” Johnson said. “My family and I are excited to join the UGA Volleyball family. Georgia Volleyball is one of the premier programs in the country. I’m looking forward to working with this amazing staff and team.”

Liberty topped 20 wins two times under Johnson, going 21-12 in 2019 and 23-9 in 2022. The Lady Flames made NIVC appearances in both seasons, including an Elite Eight run in 2019.

In 2022, Liberty posted a 23-9 record, winning its first ASUN regular-season title after going 14-2 in conference play under Johnson, who was named the ASUN Coach of the Year. The Lady Flames made their first appearance in a conference final since 2012 and were selected to host the first and second rounds of the NIVC. Liberty tied a program record with 14 conference wins and took a 12-match winning streak into the ASUN final.

Johnson guided Liberty to win improvements in each of his first two seasons at the helm. In 2019, the Lady Flames posted a 21-12 record, including 11-5 in ASUN play. Liberty made its first postseason appearance since 2012, competing in the NIVC, where the Lady Flames earned two wins and qualified for the quarterfinals. Following the 2019 season, Johnson was named to the VolleyballMag.com Under 40 Coaching Hotshots list.

Prior to Liberty, Johnson was on staff at Texas A&M as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator in 2016 and 2017. He joined the Aggie staff after a year-long stint at Baylor in 2015.

An accomplished player turned coach, Johnson is the only athlete in the NAIA's history to win a national championship as a player (2004, 2005, California Baptist), assistant coach (2012, Concordia University women’s team), and head coach (2013, Concordia University men’s team).

Johnson spent five years at Concordia University in Irvine, California, where he was an assistant women’s volleyball coach (2011-12), head men’s volleyball coach (2013), and Director of Volleyball (2013-15). During the 2011-12 seasons with Concordia’s women’s program, the Eagles won the NAIA national title in 2012 with a perfect 38-0 overall record and posted a 37-2 mark en route to a national runner-up finish in 2011.

Johnson also led the men’s volleyball program to a NAIA national championship in 2013 during the program’s inaugural season. Following a 25-7 record, he was named the NAIA Men’s Coach of the Year and MAMVIC Conference Coach of the Year.

During his final three seasons at Concordia, Johnson served as Director of Volleyball, serving as head women’s coach and oversaw the men’s volleyball and sand volleyball programs. Johnson guided the women’s program to back-to-back GSAC conference championships, and he had seven players earn NAIA All-America honors.

Johnson served as an assistant men’s and women’s volleyball coach at California Baptist University in Riverside, California, during the 2007-09 and 2010-11 seasons. The Lancers posted a 127-39 record in his five seasons with the programs, spotlighted by the men’s team winning the 2011 NAIA national championship.

Johnson was an accomplished player during his time as a four-year starter at California Baptist. He helped the Lancers win back-to-back NAIA national titles in 2004 and 2005 and he trained with the USA Men’s National Volleyball team in 2005 and 2006.

He was the NAIA assists leader in 2003 and 2004 and finished his career as CBU’s all-time assists leader with 3,820, a record that stood until 2011. Johnson graduated from California Baptist in 2005 with a Bachelor of Science degree in kinesiology. He earned a Master of Science degree in kinesiology from Cal State Fullerton in 2009.

Born in Phoenix, Arizona, and raised in Cerritos, Calif., Johnson and his wife, Jane, have a son, Riley, and a daughter, Chloe.