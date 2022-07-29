Trevor Etienne looking to forge his own path at Florida

There’s a good chance that when Florida signed four-star running back Trevor Etienne in February that most of the country was checking to see if he was related to former Clemson star and now Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne.

A quick Google search reveals that the Etiennes indeed share a bloodline, and the immediate follow-up is something along the lines of “is he going to be as good or better than his brother?” That’s not a new question for the younger of the siblings, according to a recent piece from The Athletic. Trevor grew up in Travis’ shadow, and the latter believes it’s benefitted him enough to give him a leg up on most other players at his level.

“It accelerated his process,” said Travis, “because he knew what having success looked like. He knew what it took, knew what he needed to do. He’s only 18 now, but the way he carries himself is far beyond his years.”

Of course, Trevor is his own person and that’s why he opted not to follow his older brother’s path of heading to Clemson. Donnetta Etienne, the matriarch of the family, provided some insight on the decision to go with Florida over other programs.

“We knew Clemson had good people, but Trevor didn’t want to travel behind his brother,” Donnetta said. “He wants his own legacy, which we understand. Travis paved his way there, and so Trevor needed to pave his own way at his own school.”

Greg Knox, Florida’s last running backs coach, earned Trevor’s silent commitment in October. Dan Mullen, and Knox as well as the rest of the staff, were let go in November, but Etienne didn’t back off the commitment. Playing just 71 miles away from his brother, and giving the recently relocated family a chance to see both suns in action, was too good to pass up.

Billy Napier’s addition of Jabbar Juluke, who recruited Travis at LSU and Trevor at Texas Tech and Louisana, convinced the family further that Florida was the right landing spot for him.

Trevor got to Gainesville in May and has since become a leader among the freshmen on the team. He actively recruits players to join the program and has a shot to break into a rotation of relatively inexperienced running backs.

Will Etienne end up breaking school records as his brother did at Clemon? That remains to be seen, but he’s got enough potential to be something special at Florida. His brother’s success showed him what it takes to be a campus legend, and now he’s using all of that knowledge to start his college career off on the right foot.

