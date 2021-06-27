Trevor Etienne Lists Alabama in Top-10

One high-profile Class of 2022 prospect from Louisiana is trimming down his list, and Alabama has made the cut.

Trevor Etienne, a four-star running back from Jennings High School in Jennings, LA and brother of former Clemson All-American and first round pick, Travis Etienne, announced that Alabama has made his top-10 list on Twitter Saturday, one of seven SEC teams named.

https://twitter.com/trevor_etienne/status/1401598617803165708?s=21

Etienne has received 23 offers according to 247sports, with Alabama offering on May 20, 2020, 46 days before his brother’s alma mater offered.

Etienne was named to the first team of the Maxpreps Louisiana All-State high school football team in 2020 as an all-purpose player, and was an all-state running back in class 3A for Louisiana. He rushed for 1242 yards and 22 touchdowns as a junior, tacking on 257 receiving yards.

The rising senior is the 12th-ranked running back in the nation, and the 13th-overall ranked player from Louisiana.

In addition to Alabama, Etienne has listed LSU, Auburn, Clemson, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, and Penn State in his top-10.