Trevor Duncan discusses committing to Tennessee, playing on defensive line

Trevor Duncan committed to Tennessee April 15.

Duncan discussed his Tennessee commitment at the Knoxville Football Officials Association media day Friday.

“I’m glad the recruiting process is over for me,” Duncan told Vols Wire. “Now, I can get ready for my senior season. I’m really excited.

“I’m looking forward to the season and I really think we can win state.”

The 6-foot-5, 277-pound prospect is from Knoxville Catholic High School in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Duncan plays offense and defense for Catholic. He was recruited as a defensive lineman by the Vols.

“I’ve played on both the offensive and defensive lines,” Duncan said. “I don’t expect to play much on offense this year, but I’ll do it if my team needs me. I’ll do whatever my team needs.”

Duncan received Power Five offers from Kentucky, Purdue, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

He detailed why he committed to Tennessee.

“The reason I committed is because I grew up here and I always wanted to play at Neyland Stadium,” Duncan said. “I dreamed of being a Vol and I dreamed of wearing the orange and white.

“I really liked the new staff. I liked coach (Josh) Heupel and I really liked coach (Rodney) Garner.”