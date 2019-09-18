Trevor Davis trade brings Raiders speed in return game, on offense

Dwayne Harris hurt his ankle in punt coverage Sunday against Kansas City, and seemed to be in significant pain while lying on the Oakland Coliseum turf. He eventually got back to the Raiders' sideline, tested his ailing joint and convinced trainers to let him get back in the action.

That return didn't go well. Harris limped off the field again later in the game and did not return. He didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, and it's possible Harris will miss an extended stretch.

It seems likely after the Raiders acquired Trevor Davis from Green Bay on Wednesday afternoon, a source told NBC Sports Bay Area. The Athletic was first to report the news.

Davis has sprinter's speed and is a receiver by trade, but he'll be able to step in and help right away returning kicks and punts.

The Cal alum is a dynamic return man, occupying a position the Raiders value on their 53-man roster. Davis could step in right away there, while learning the Raiders receiver positions.

The Silver and Black also need help there, with little passing-game production outside Tyrell Williams and tight end Darren Waller. Ryan Grant hasn't produced in a starting role, Keelan Doss remains a work in progress and J.J. Nelson has dealt with a nagging ankle sprain.

Receiver speed also is an issue with Nelson out and Antonio Brown now a New England Patriot, so getting a young player who can return right away and help offensively down the road is a win.

The Raiders need someone to stretch the field and be a dynamic playmaker, and saw firsthand that Davis can be one.

He had five catches for 78 yards and a touchdown and an 18-yard run against the Raiders in a preseason contest played on an 80-yard field in Winnipeg.

The Raiders offense is complex, and takes time for receivers to learn, but that process could be accelerated if he focused on just one position or the gadget plays often run for Harris.

