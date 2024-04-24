Trevor Boone homers, five Spokane Indians pitchers combine to shut out Vancouver 4-0

Apr. 23—From staff reports

VANCOUVER, B.C. — Trevor Boone homered and the Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 4-0 in the opener of a six-game Northwest League series at Nat Bailey Stadium on Tuesday.

The Indians (12-4) are 4-0 against Vancouver (7-9) this season.

Kyle Karros went 2 for 4 with a triple, run and RBI for Spokane. He's hitting .339 this season.

Indians starter Mason Green went five shutout innings and allowed two hits and three walks, striking out five. He threw 91 pitches, 56 for strikes. Green has not allowed an earned run in his three starts this season.

Anderson Bido, Luis Amoroso and Carson Skipper all provided one scoreless inning of relief, and Zach Agnos handled the ninth inning with three strikeouts to seal the victory.

The Indians took the lead in the second inning, completing a double steal with Juan Guerrero scoring on the play.

With one down in the third, Dyan Jorge singled and scored on a triple by Karros, who later scored on a sacrifice fly.

Boone made it 4-0 in the fourth with a long home run to left-center, his second of the season.

The series continues Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.