Trevor Boone goes deep, Spokane Indians down Everett 9-3

Apr. 17—They say, "Hitting is contagious."

The Spokane Indians' offense has been inconsistent despite the team's overall hot start this season, but Wednesday night at Avista Stadium the hits and runs came in bunches — with contributions up and down the lineup.

Trevor Boone went 2 for 2 with two walks, a homer and four RBIs and the Indians beat the Everett AquaSox 9-3 in a Northwest League game.

The Indians (9-2) banged out 15 hits and snapped a modest two-game losing streak in the process. Five players had multihit efforts, including Kyle Karros and Braiden Ward with three hits apiece.

Indians starter Blake Adams allowed one earned run on three hits in five innings, striking out five and walking three. He threw 50 of his 84 pitches for strikes.

The Indians took the early lead in the second inning. Bryant Bentancourt and Juan Guerrero reached on singles, then Boone launched his first homer of the season, an opposite-field line drive to the short porch in right field.

Everett (2-9) got one back in the third. Axel Sanchez blooped a double down the right-field line, moved up on a groundout and scored when Betancourt's attempt to pick him off at third hit his back and went into left field.

The AquaSox loaded the bases on two walks and a single with one out, but Adams came back to strike out Ben Williamson and get Colin Davis to line to right to end the inning.

The home team rallied in the bottom half, loading the bases on singles by Robby Martin Jr., Betancourt and Guerrero. Runs scored on a hit by pitch, Ward single and a sacrifice fly.

The Indians added on in the fifth. With two on and one down, Dyan Jorge laced a line drive to the right-center gap for a two-run double and 8-1 lead.