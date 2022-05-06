Trevor Bayne on standby for Kyle Busch at Darlington, Kansas

As Kyle and Samantha Busch get ready to welcome their second child into the world, driver Trevor Bayne will be on standby to pilot the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota if needed, the team confirmed Friday.

Busch, the only active multi-time Cup Series champion, may have to leave the track this weekend at Darlington Raceway or next at Kansas Speedway so he and Samantha can be with the surrogate carrying their baby, should she go into labor.

If so, Bayne will be on-site and ready to hop into the car, which Busch piloted to a victory last month at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bayne, a former full-timer at the Cup level with Wood Brothers Racing and what is now RFK Racing, joined JGR this season for a limited schedule in the Xfinity Series, with a best finish of third in his debut at Auto Club Speedway in February. He has made 187 career Cup starts in total, famously becoming the youngest winner of the “Great American Race” in the 2011 Daytona 500.

The 31-year-old also has two Xfinity wins in 155 starts and has made eight career Camping World Truck Series starts. His last Cup start came in November 2018 at Texas Motor Speedway.