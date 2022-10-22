Trevor Bayne sets quick lap to win Xfinity Series pole at Homestead-Miami
Trevor Bayne details the lap that won him the pole position for Saturday's NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
All the details for Saturday's playoff race.
Trevor Bayne will be joined by Noah Gragson on the front row for Saturday's playoff race.
Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series are on track Friday.
Details at Homestead-Miami Speedway, including start times, TV info and weather forecasts.
The headliner of this weekend’s races at Homestead-Miami Speedway is Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400, the second of three Round of 8 races that will help determine the four drivers who will ultimately compete for the NASCAR Cup Series championship on Nov. 6.
