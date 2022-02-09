Trevor Bayne returns to Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing for select races

Trevor Bayne is set to make his NASCAR Xfinity Series return, signing with Joe Gibbs Racing for select races in 2022.

Bayne, 30, will be behind the wheel of the No. 18 Devotion Nutrition Toyota Supra for seven starts. The 2011 Daytona 500 winner made the announcement himself on FS1’s NASCAR Race Hub on Wednesday night.

The former Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford driver will make his first start Feb. 26 at Auto Club Speedway. He’s also scheduled to pilot the 2021 title-winning No. 18 at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15), and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22). Jason Ratcliff will serve as crew chief. Additional drivers and sponsors will be named at a later date, according to the team.

“Returning to NASCAR with Devotion Nutrition and Joe Gibbs Racing is beyond huge for me,” Bayne said in the team’s release. “Devotion is a super-passionate, family-run business with a mission to help people live a healthy lifestyle. Their passion is something I certainly relate to. Over the past three years I didn‘t know if I‘d ever get an opportunity to race for wins again, but my desire to do so never faded. I‘m so excited to have this opportunity to work with Jason and everyone at JGR. I want nothing more than to come back stronger than ever and put that Devotion Nutrition Supra into Victory Lane.”

Bayne, whose last NASCAR action came in 2020 with eight Camping World Truck Series starts, made his Xfinity debut at the age of 18 in 2009, picking up two wins over 152 starts. He last appeared in the series in 2016 with a fifth-place finish at Watkins Glen International. Bayne was behind the wheel of two of NASCAR’s most iconic Cup Series rides for parts of nine seasons, driving the No. 21 Ford for four of them as well as well as the No. 6 Roush Fenway (now Keselowski) Racing Ford. He became the youngest driver ever to win the Daytona 500 with his Great American Race triumph in his second start ever.

“We are proud to be a part of Trevor‘s return to the NASCAR Xfinity Series with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Dana Lynn Kaye, owner of Devotion Nutrition. “We are extremely passionate about our brand and excited about the platform JGR and NASCAR provides to reach new consumers and educate them on how Devotion Nutrition can become an easy part of a daily healthy lifestyle.”