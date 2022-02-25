Trevor Bayne expects to win multiple races with Joe Gibbs Racing

Trevor Bayne has high hopes in his NASCAR Xfinity Series part-time return. Making a comeback with a caliber of team like Joe Gibbs Racing, however, perhaps the better term is “expectations.”

The 2011 Daytona 500 champion will compete in his first of seven races during the 2022 Xfinity Series season in Saturday’s Production Alliance 300 at Auto Club Speedway (5 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Bayne’s last stint in NASCAR occurred in 2020, when he ran eight races with Niece Motorsports in the Camping World Truck Series. A second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway was his best in that span.

Bayne’s last race in the Xfinity Series was in 2016, placing fifth at Watkins Glen International in a one-off race for what is now Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing.

In an effort to reignite his NASCAR career, Bayne will work with crew chief Jason Ratcliff, competing in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota Supra at Phoenix Raceway (March 12), Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Nashville Superspeedway (June 25), New Hampshire Motor Speedway (July 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Oct. 15) and Homestead-Miami Speedway (Oct. 22).

“I fought for another opportunity for the last three years,” Bayne said. “I did not want to be done in the race car. I still wanted to drive. I still wanted to be at the track. I just didn’t have another opportunity. I didn’t have a chance to go drive for another team where I feel like I could win, or really any chance for that matter.”

Bayne admitted that his coffee business located in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee was a way for him to run away from racing. But when he would view races on television, he was immediately drawn back.

Last year, Bayne built a dirt late model to scratch his competitive itch, participating in a handful of events, including Charlotte Motor Speedway’s dirt track. But the yearning for another quality NASCAR ride still burned within Bayne, which sparked conversations in mid-December with his primary sponsor, Devotion Nutrition, and his father. It was that discussion that led Bayne to call Joe Gibbs Racing’s Executive Vice President Steve deSouza for an opportunity.

“I want to come back to win,” Bayne said. “I want to come back to make a statement, show what I can do as a driver. If I can’t get it done, I want to know I was in the best ride possible and it just didn’t work out.”

Outside of his opportunity to win the 2011 Daytona 500 in Wood Brothers Racing’s famed No. 21 Ford, Bayne feels like this is the best shot of his career. Now, he just needs to back it up with victories.

“To me, this feels like the reset,” Bayne said. “I don’t know what comes of this. I don’t know if I end back up in a Cup car full time or an Xfinity car contending for championships that I would love to see happen. But I feel like in seven races, I need to go win three to five races if I’m going to have a shot at a comeback. That’s my goal.”