Trevor Bauer's paid administrative leave is extended by MLB for an eighth time

Trevor Bauer’s paid administrative leave from the Dodgers was extended Friday through Sept. 10, according to a league official. The Los Angeles County district attorney's office is determining whether to file sexual assault charges against the pitcher.

It’s the eighth time Major League Baseball and the players union have extended the leave since Bauer was accused of sexual assault in late June. His leave, agreed to by MLB and the union, was scheduled to expire Friday.

The Pasadena Police Department presented the results of its investigation to the district attorney's office Aug. 27. MLB is conducting a separate investigation into the allegations brought by a San Diego woman stemming from sexual encounters she had with Bauer April 21 and May 17.

An L.A. Superior Court judge Aug. 19 denied her request for a permanent restraining order against Bauer, ruling that he was not a threat to her.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102-million contract last offseason. A Cy Young Award winner last season with the Cincinnati Reds, Bauer was 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA over 17 starts with the Dodgers.

He last pitched June 28, the day before his accuser filed for a temporary restraining order that laid out her accusations. She stated that he punched her while she was unconscious during a sexual encounter May 17.

Bauer’s attorneys say that everything that occurred between him and the woman was “wholly consensual.”

