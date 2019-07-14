Trevor Bauer's home run problem against Twins' slugger reaches historic proportions

We’re guessing Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer would be just fine if he never had to face Max Kepler again.

The Minnesota Twins leadoff man has had Bauer’s number this season like no other hitter has had a pitcher’s number ever. At least within a single season.

When the two battled at Progressive Field on June 6, Kepler homered in each of his three at-bats against Bauer. That included a blast leading off the game, a two-run shot in the third and another solo shot in the sixth. The Twins won that game, 5-4.

When they met again on Saturday, Kepler again greeted Bauer with a lead-off home run and then again followed with a home run his second time up. That helped Minnesota to a 6-2 victory.

If you're scoring at home, it looks like this.

Max Kepler’s past 5 ABs vs. Trevor Bauer:

HR

HR

HR

HR

HR

😱 pic.twitter.com/SPhXYn2i9N — MLB (@MLB) July 13, 2019

And if you’re just looking for Trevor Bauer reactions, it looks like this.

Hello darkness my old friend pic.twitter.com/UUWXwAnfAa — Brandon Warne (@Brandon_Warne) July 13, 2019

According to Stats by Stats, Kepler’s home runs in five consecutive at-bats against Bauer is something that’s never happened before in a single MLB season.

The @Twins Max Kepler finishes with 5 consecutive at-bats with a home run against Trevor Bauer.



He is the first player EVER to hit a home run in 5 straight at-bats versus a pitcher in a single season. #MNTwins — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 14, 2019

Kepler had a chance to make it six straight at-bats later in the game. In that at-bat, Bauer got the edge by rallying from a 3-0 count to strike Kepler out.

Six straight home runs has never happened. The last time five happened over at least two seasons was 60 years ago.

Max Kepler’s streak of 5 consecutive ABs with a HR vs Trevor Bauer is the longest such streak against the same pitcher since 1961.



He matches Carlos Delgado vs Jorge Sosa (2003-04) and Frank Howard vs Bob Hendley (1963-64).



h/t: @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/F3y6WjNRjh — MLB Stats (@MLBStats) July 14, 2019

On the season, Kepler is 5-for-9 against Bauer with a walk and two strikeouts.

With the possibility that Bauer is traded ahead of the July 31, perhaps we’ve since their last matchup for 2019.

