Trevor Bauer's demonstrative 'sword' move after Giants strikeout

Bauer pulls out demonstrative 'sword' move after strikeout originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

If you watch Trevor Bauer pitch and order some food, you get both dinner and a show.

With the Giants hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, Alex Dickerson struck out on a check swing in the bottom of the fourth on a Bauer fastball.

Then Bauer, well -- Bauer’ed and celebrated with one of his signature sword moves.

Bauer apparently has a sword with him on the mound pic.twitter.com/MGQhcqH9BG — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 22, 2021

Bauer was looking good striking out seven in four innings, but did get ahead of himself on an at-bat against Evan Longoria earlier in that same inning.

He thought this was the third strike, but the home plate umpire Chris Guccione decided against it.

Might want to wait for the ump's call 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sS3TeZAxzp — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) May 22, 2021

The crowd behind the plate didn’t seem too enthused that the 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner walked off the mound so quickly.

The Giants at this point had tallied just two hits against Bauer.

Dickerson singled in the bottom of the second and Brandon Belt doubled to left field in the bottom of the fourth.

The Giants currently lead the NL West with a 28-16 record with the Dodgers not far behind with 26 wins of their own. The numbers don’t matter, however. The rivalry remains strong after all of these years.

Keep an eye out for more Bauer celebrations. Especially the Conor McGregor strut.