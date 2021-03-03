Trevor Bauer's agent says pitcher wanted to sign with Mets over Dodgers after merchandise screwup

Trevor Bauer in white Dodgers uniform

More bizarre details about Trevor Bauer’s free agency have turned up thanks to his agent, Rachel Luba, who appeared on the latest Barstool Sports’ podcast, Starting 9.

Mets fans, remember that “LFGM” Bauer merchandise snafu that looked like he had decided on joining the Mets about a month ago? Well, according to Luba, that mistake almost had Bauer throw his hands up and choose New York outright.

“I started getting screenshots at one point of a Linktree thing with the ‘LFGM.’ I don’t have any say control or anything to do with that stuff. That’s all Trevor’s marketing,” Luba said.

“We’re dealing with this, so I just shot off a text to Trevor. I was like, ‘Hey, have you seen this? What is this?’ And he was like, ‘What the f—k?’

“So we get on the phone with him and he was just like, ‘It’s f—king over, I’m done. Just call the Dodgers, it’s done. It’s going to be the other team. The Mets.’”

Luba added that a lot of Bauer’s decision had to do with not disappointing the fanbase after that mishap.

“I’ve known Trevor for a really long time, and I know I just like didn’t feel right about it,” she explained. “So I called him back, I said, ‘Listen, I need you to be honest with me. How you reacted just now, did that have anything to do with the merch thing going up and what just happened there?’ He was like, ‘Yeah, but I can’t do that to a fanbase. The decision has been made.’”

Luba then explained how she suggested Bauer just go for a walk, leave his phone and contemplate what he was saying because she knew the “life-changing decision” he was making. After the walk of thought, Bauer returned and told Luba he wanted to go to the Dodgers.

Bauer’s Linktree was eventually changed to “LFG” to make it not include the Mets acronym at the end. There was also a published link to a signed Mets hat giveaway, which was taken down and changed to a Dodgers hat as well. People that did sign up while the Mets link was up got an automated email from Bauer saying, “I can’t wait to take the mound in New York.”

All in all, it’s a truly wild story to the end of a free agency decision, but Bauer seems happy in Los Angeles and the Mets are more than content with how their roster is shaping out this spring.

With Bauer making his choice, they moved on to Taijuan Walker joining the pitching staff. The saved money from a potential Bauer deal also led to the signing of Kevin Pillar to add to the outfield depth.