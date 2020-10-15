Trevor Bauer's agent to inform him of Mets fans' desire to sign him

Trevor Bauer, who is very likely to win the Cy Young award, will be the cream of the free agent crop of pitchers this offseason.

And with the Mets having a huge need for another top of the rotation arm to pair with Jacob deGrom, Bauer would be a great fit

The above is not lost on Mets fans.

Asked Wednesday night in an SNY poll which player they would most like to see in a Mets uniform in 2021, Bauer garnered the most votes -- more than J.T. Realmuto, Nolan Arenado, George Springer, and Francisco Lindor.

One person who noticed the poll was Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, who tweeted "I’ll be sure to pass this along to @BauerOutage."

How many years and dollars it takes to secure Bauer's services remains to be seen, but things should start to heat up after the end of the World Series when free agency officially begins.