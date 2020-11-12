Trevor Bauer talks possibility of playing with old nemesis Gerrit Cole on Yankees: 'I just want to win'

Trevor Bauer pitching with Reds (good image, not cropped)

Trevor Bauer and Gerrit Cole were teammates at UCLA and were known at the time to not be huge fans of one another. Speaking on Wednesday after winning the National League Cy Young award, the free agent Bauer talked about the possibility of joining Cole on the Yanks.

Noting that the two had their differences in college, Bauer said "that was nine or 10 years ago at this point. I’m a different person now than I was then. I’m sure the same is true for him.”

So would he join Cole and the Yanks?

“At the end of the day, I want to win. I hate losing. It drives me nuts and it’s pretty evident from watching him pitch and seeing his performances in the postseason and seeing how into it he is that he feels the same way," Bauer explained.

"I think when you look at trying to win a World Series, which is one of my goals every single year, you want to put the most intense competitors together. You want to put the best talent together and go see what you can do.

“Certainly, if I was given an opportunity to do that and to play alongside of him again, I would be more than open to it. I just want to win. I want to be happy while doing so, but that’s kind of how I feel about it it. I don’t think there’s anything between us at least on my end. I certainly can’t speak for Gerrit. At least on my end, there’s nothing between us.”

While Bauer is open to playing on the same team with Cole, the Yanks pursuing him might not be likely -- despite them being in need of high-end starting pitching.

SNY's Andy Martino reported Thursday that the Yankees' top priority is attempting to re-sign DJ LeMahieu. Martino also mentioned a potential trade for Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor as a "moonshot possibility."

