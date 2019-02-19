Trevor Bauer takes shot at Red Sox ace Chris Sale's second-half struggles originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer expected to win the Cy Young Award in the American League last season, and part of his reasoning was he believed Boston Red Sox ace Chris Sale's performance would tail off in the second half of the year.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Bauer wasn't shy about taking a shot at Sale in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated.

For instance: Bauer says he was certain he was going to win last year's AL Cy Young until Aug. 11, when a line drive off the bat of the White Sox' José Abreu fractured his right leg. Even though he trailed the other front-runner, Chris Sale of the Red Sox, by a slim margin in ERA, 2.04 to 2.22, "Sale was going to fade," Bauer says, "like he always does, and I would have run away with it." Sale wound up getting hurt, and the Rays' Blake Snell won the award, but Bauer thinks that if the writers were going to give it to a pitcher with only 180 2⁄3 innings-and not Houston workhorse Justin Verlander-then the winner should have been Bauer himself, who threw 175 1⁄3. He tied for sixth.

Sale actually had a better ERA and opponents' batting average after the All-Star break in 2018, but injuries slowed him down and he made just seven starts in the last few months of the season. He ended up pitching 158 innings overall, and only two players ranked inside the top 20 in the AL in ERA totaled fewer than 170 innings.

In 2017, Sale's first season with the Red Sox, he did pitch worse in the second half. He posted a 2.75 ERA before the All-Star break and tallied a 3.12 ERA after the break. Several of his other stats were worse post All-Star break, too.

Story continues

So, there is some truth in what Bauer is saying here. Whether it's injury or a decline in performance, Sale hasn't been performed to his normal standard after the All-Star break during his brief tenure in Boston. That said, these comments from Bauer likely will serve as motivation for Sale, who's about to enter the final year of his contract and will be pitching for a massive raise in free agency after the 2019 season.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.