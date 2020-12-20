Trevor Bauer shouts out White Sox fanbase in MLB free agency video

Why Trevor Bauer is impressed with White Sox fan memes originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox fanbase got a shout out from Trevor Bauer on his YouTube channel on Saturday. Bauer, one of the top free agent prizes this offseason, has been rating which fanbase has done the best job of recruiting him to their respective teams. While the White Sox didn’t make the top five, they did earn a breakout honorable mention video.

“I love the look and feel of their pitches,” Bauer said in the video. “They have some good photoshop artists over there. They have some bad photoshop artists over there, which I’m a sucker for.”

So why didn’t they crack the top-five for Bauer? A lack of consistency. When rating each fanbase’s dedication to the game, Bauer awarded a score out of 10 possible points in three categories: consistency, volume and creativity.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!

“They have fallen off a little bit recently. They started off hot, but have fallen off. For me, it’s a three on volume, a three on consistency, but a seven on creativity.”

In particular, Bauer appreciated photoshops of himself and Yasmani Grandal as the lead roles from “Step Brothers,” himself and Tim Anderson as superheroes, and a particularly rough photoshop of his head on a goat.

The Yankees, Giants, Padres, Mets and Angels ranked as Bauer’s top-five memelord recruiting fanbases, in large part due to their volume and consistency. Without those qualities coming out of the White Sox camp, Bauer questioned their dedication.

“Fallen off a bit recently, which is making me wonder whether they really want me or not.”

Will any of this affect Bauer’s decision this offseason. Almost certainly not. But it’s certainly fun while we wait for more hot stove action.