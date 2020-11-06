Trevor Bauer says this stat could play into where he ends up in free agency

Both the Mets and Yankees could be looking for starting pitching this offseason, and there's no better place to start looking than with likely NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer, who declined his qualifying offer from the Reds and is now a free agent.

Bauer, who is known to have a vibrant sense of humor, said he may have an interesting way of deciding where he ends up.

On the slight chance that Bauer actually factors in that tally into where he wants to play, it would be wise for Mets and Yankees fans to get to Instagram and Twitter, and follow the man.