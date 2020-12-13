Trevor Bauer ranks Mets' fan base as second most aggressive recruiters: 'The fanbase is super passionate... super excited, super energized'

Trevor Bauer pitching for Reds in white jersey

In a YouTube video he released on Saturday, Mets free agent target and defending National League Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer said Mets fans have had the second-best pitch for his next destination to be Queens.

Bauer said the fanbase's "consistency" and "volume" are both a "10."

"Man, what a great time to be a Mets fan. So much excitement among the fanbase right now," said Bauer, who mentioned new owner Steve Cohen, his active Twitter account, and their recent free agent signings.

"The fanbase is super passionate right now, super excited, super energized," he continued. "They're trying to assemble a super team. They're looking at [is as] 'Let's go get all these free agents,' [be]cause the fans are like 'Oh, we have the opportunity to get all of them now.'"

Despite giving the fanbase's "creativity" a five out of 10, Bauer said he has enjoyed seeing the photoshops of him in a Mets uniform, and he also has seen an "uptick" in the creativity in recent days.

"They've been out there with the photoshops. ... It's been fun to watch. You got me in a t-shirt, they photoshop on the Mets shirt they were selling last year onto me in a different ball park," said Bauer.



But one of the more creative pitches that fans have had, according to Bauer, is reminding him of the chance to pitch in what could be quite an elite rotation.

"They got creative pitches about 'Hey, come pitch with Jacob deGrom. Back-to-back-to-back Cy Young Award winners in the same rotation,'" Bauer said. "They're selling the rotation as a strength as a whole. You got deGrom, you got [Noah] Syndergaard, you got [Marcus] Stroman."



Bauer isn't the only victim of Mets fans' recruitment. Fans have been "going after" Bauer's agent, Rachel Luba, according to the pitcher.

Story continues

In that same video, Bauer ranked Yankees fans as the fifth-most aggressive recruiters.

"They’ve been creative, they’re probably the longest-tenured fan base trying to recruit me. They started trying to recruit me, shoot, it seems like a year or so ago," Bauer said.

Bauer, again, shut down any idea of any beef between him and Gerrit Cole.

"They seem to think though that they have to sell me getting along with Cole and the media market not being too bad, and that’s just such a fake news story," Bauer added. "I get along fine with my teammates. I don’t have any problem with Gerrit at all. I’ve said that multiple times but the media just likes to run with it."

Bauer rated them "as an eight on the consistency standpoint," but "a four on the creativity" and volume.

While Bauer noted that he sees something involving him and New York all the time, one borough has easily been more aggressive than the others.

"Not a day goes back that I don't see many, many tweets about Bauer to the Mets," he said.