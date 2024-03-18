Trevor Bauer to pitch six games with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League

Trevor Bauer said Monday that he will pitch for the Mexican team Diablos Rojos in their Sunday exhibition game with the Yankees. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Trevor Bauer pitched last season in Japan. He'll start this season pitching in Mexico.

With the Major League Baseball season starting Wednesday and none of the 30 MLB clubs extending him a contract offer, Bauer announced on social media Monday he would pitch in six games with the Diablos Rojos of the Mexican League, including an exhibition game Sunday in Mexico City against the New York Yankees.

Bauer, the former Dodgers pitcher, served the longest suspension ever levied for violating the MLB policy on domestic violence and sexual assault. He was reinstated before the 2023 season, but no MLB team signed him and he pitched for the Yokohama BayStars in Japan.

In an interview with The Times last month, Bauer expressed frustration that no big league team has been willing to sign him.

Read more: Q&A: What might an MLB owner ask Trevor Bauer? Here's a transcript of what he had to say

"I don't believe that I was given a lifetime ban," he said.

Bauer said he has agreed to pitch five games for the Diablos Rojos between April 11 (opening day in the Mexican League) and May 8 "in lieu of a traditional spring training period."

"This will help me stay in game shape," he said, "and I’ll be able to join a rotation immediately if or when an MLB offer comes."

If it does not, Bauer has not ruled out returning to Yokohama.

The Diablos Rojos, which translates to Red Devils, posted Bauer's announcement on their own Twitter account, with the caption "Bienvenido al infierno," which is the club's standard greeting. That translates to: Welcome to hell.

Bauer is not the only former Dodgers player set to participate in the Mexican League this year. Outfielder Yasiel Puig, who last played in the majors in 2019, has signed to play this season with Veracruz.

Sign up for more Dodgers news with Dodgers Dugout. Delivered at the start of each series.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.