Trevor Bauer organizes sandlot game to benefit stadium workers during coronavirus shutdown

With Major League Baseball suspending operations for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer is looking to provide an escape for fans and relief for stadium workers displaced by the season’s delayed start.

Step one of his plan: Organize a sandlot-style baseball game in Arizona.

To any @MLB or @MiLB players in AZ who want in on this sandlot game, please respond to this tweet and @Watch_Momentum will organize with you. All pitchers and hitters will be micd up. Mandatory. Open to any other rule suggestions. Let me know! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 13, 2020

Step two: Use the buzz his sandlot proposal is creating to establish a GoFundMe that will benefit MLB game day staff.

In conjunction with @Watch_Momentum, we’re excited to bring you our friendly rendition of #TheSandlot



We’ve started a GoFundMe to help support stadium workers displaced by our season postponement. Please join us and consider donating: https://t.co/DyEKdvwtpW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

Bauer’s goal is to raise $1 million.

Trevor Bauer organizes sandlot-style baseball game

On Thursday, Bauer invited MLB and MiLB players to join him in a sandlot-style baseball game to be played in Arizona.

The response has been strong.

So good, in fact, that Bauer announced plans to go ahead with the game late Friday night.

Confirmed, this is happening. All content and live streams from this event will be distributed through @Watch_Momentum and my personal channels (@Twitter, @instagram, @Facebook, and @YouTube) No further announcements will be made so follow now or risk missing it entirely. 💪🏻💪🏻 https://t.co/SLDldANomC — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) March 14, 2020

The idea itself was sparked from a tweet by Bauer’s Reds teammate, David Carpenter. Pitchers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac, who were teammates with Bauer with the Cleveland Indians, responded that they, too, would be interested in playing.

When and where the proposed game would be played has not yet been determined. Bauer only directed followers to his video website, Watch Momentum, which he says will distribute the game to be streamed on several notable social platforms.

Will the game actually happen?

That’s another subject completely.

On Friday, MLB announced that spring training operations would be suspended effective immediately. Players were then given the option to remain close to their respective team’s spring training facilities, return to the city they play in or return home to be with their families.

With many players electing to continue training, teams are keeping a limited number of coaches behind to help with workouts. However, we can’t imagine too many would endorse players competing in a game such as the one Bauer is organizing. There are too many potential risks involved and too many unanswered questions, which includes how or if the players will be compensated during the delay, for there not to be some push back.

Then again, it might not be a good look for MLB teams to protest Bauer’s efforts when he’s trying to raise money for displaced stadium workers. Especially when only the Detroit Tigers have pledged $1 million to cover lost wages.

Why we hope it happens

If the game does happen, Bauer says every player involved will be mic’d up.

That’s reason enough for us to watch.

Mic’d up players were a big hit on ESPN’s spring training broadcasts earlier this month. Stars like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Pete Alonso entertained fans with in-game barbs that are often reserved for the sandlot.

With no restrictions to keep things PG, we can only imagine where the trash-talking would go in a pickup game involving MLB players.

Aside from that, we’ll take any baseball we can get right now.

