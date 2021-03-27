Trevor Bauer hosts bullied boy at Dodgers game: 'That is a story I identify with'

Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer pitches against the Colorado Rockies on March 1. Bauer isn't really thinking twice about his spring statistics. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

The Dodgers fell to Cleveland 9-2 Saturday at Camelback Ranch, finishing 11-10-5 in Cactus League play.

PUT A SMILE ON HIS FACE: On March 11, an Arizona mother named Megan Aronson posted on Twitter that her 11-year-old son, Kanon, had been bullied and asked the Internet to deliver him birthday wishes. Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer saw the post and invited the Aronson family to Saturday’s game, presenting Kanon with a personalized jersey and signing it thus: “It’s cool to be different! Keep being you!” Said Bauer: “That is a story I identify with. That was my entire childhood. I hated going to school. I was miserable for 17 years of my life.” Aronson’s original post got 45,000 replies and 221,000 likes, as of Saturday.

AND IN THE GAME: Bauer had some fun with his former Cleveland teammates, challenging Jose Ramirez in part by telling him what pitch was coming. He walked Ramirez on 11 pitches in the first inning, then raised his hands like a prize fighter after striking out Ramirez in the sixth. The 11-pitch walk contributed to a first inning in which Bauer made 33 pitches, got two outs, and was removed. He returned for the second inning and pitched 5 2/3 innings in all, giving up four runs (three earned) on 90 pitches. He also batted once against Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, knowing a fastball was coming and grounding out. Bauer’s spring totals: one at-bat, one swing, one out. On the mound, he posted a 4.24 earned-run average in 23 1/3 innings, with six walks and 28 strikeouts. How much stock does Bauer put into spring statistics? “None,” he said.

EXTRA BASES: The Dodgers’ rotation for the opening series that starts Thursday in Colorado, in order: Clayton Kershaw, Bauer, Walker Buehler and Julio Urias. That would line up Buehler to start the April 9 home opener and World Series championship celebration. … Manager Dave Roberts said reliever Corey Knebel sustained a “love-handle contusion” when he was hit by a comebacker Friday but should return in the Freeway Series. … Roberts confirmed that relievers Brusdar Graterol and Joe Kelly, neither of whom appeared in a Cactus League game, would start the season on the injured list.

UP NEXT: David Price and the Dodgers face the Angels on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Angel Stadium. TV: SportsNet LA. Radio: AM 570.





This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.