Trevor Bauer gets thorough substance check in Giants-Dodgers

Umps thoroughly check Bauer during Giants-Dodgers game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

No finger was left unturned when Trevor Bauer had to undergo a foreign substance check during Monday's game between the Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers.

After Bauer completed the top of the fourth inning, he was stopped by third base umpire Ted Barrett, who looked at the pitcher's glove and hat.

While Barrett was inspecting those two objects, home plate umpire Angel Hernandez walked over and asked to look at Bauer's right hand.

Bauer obliged and Hernandez thoroughly felt Bauer's fingers for any sticky substance. When nothing was found, Bauer was dismissed and allowed to return to the Dodgers' dugout.

The umpires gave Trevor Bauer's hand a thorough check 👀 pic.twitter.com/HhkoFEuGXJ — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2021

MLB's new policy of having umpire check pitchers for foreign substances is one week old, and so far, just one pitcher is suspected of using something -- Seattle Mariners reliever Hector Santiago.

As Giants broadcast Mike Krukow alluded to, umpires haven't checked the hand of pitchers that often over the last week, so Hernandez looking at Bauer's right hand is noteworthy. This is the second game that Bauer has been checked since the policy went into effect.

In six innings Monday, Bauer allowed eight hits and two earned runs -- two solo homers -- while striking out eight Giants batters on 98 pitchers. But the spin rates on all six pitch types he threw were down by at least 106.0 RPM each, per Baseball Savant.

Trevor Bauer's final spin rates vs. Giants tonight. pic.twitter.com/cUAwHDP6pt — Ali Thanawalla (@Ali_Thanawalla) June 29, 2021

After striking out Darin Ruf to end the top of the sixth inning, Bauer raised his arms to the Dodgers fans to celebrate.

Bauer raises his arms while leaving the field so Flemming and Kruk talk about Crawford’s “humble home run trot" 😂 pic.twitter.com/ybWUoYZi1b — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 29, 2021

Regardless of sticky substances or spin rate, Bauer vs. the Giants is going to be a fun battle to watch all season long.