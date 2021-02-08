Trevor Bauer explains what happened before signing with Dodgers: 'Mets fans, I owe you an explanation and apology'

Trevor Bauer pitching for Reds in white jersey

Mets fans started to get their hopes up on Friday afternoon when free agent pitcher Trevor Bauer's website began to release Mets related merchandise, making it appear as if Bauer had decided play in New York.

Instead, the merchandise was quickly removed and Bauer announced on his YouTube page that he was signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers. As the Super Bowl was coming to an end on Sunday night, Bauer took to Twitter and issued an apology to Mets fans.

"Mets fans, I owe you an explanation and apology," Bauer said. "My intention this entire offseason was to engage with fans in ways that made the off season and free agent process more interesting."

"The plan was not to have those pages live until a decision had been made, which is obviously not what happened. That was the first mistake. The plan was to release a link to my website and the appropriate materials via linktree on my Instagram page once my decision was finalized. Unfortunately, that link was posted in error well before any decision had been made. That was the second mistake. Understandably, the link was quickly discovered and began to spread on social media."

"The resulting confusion is understandable and regrettable. My intention was never to mislead your fan base, nor was it to troll you in any way. I had a fantastic time engaging with fans from many teams over the last few months and Mets fans priced to be as passionate and energetic a bunch as any, so I offer my sincerest apologies for how the events Friday played out. I have no control over false media reports stating a contract was in place or that terms had been agreed to, but I do accept responsibility for the errors above. It was an embarrassing and emotional moment for me."

Bauer would go on to mention that he looks forward to playing at Citi Field, even if the fans are booing him.

"I look forward to my next visit to Citi Field and hope to hear you just as loud in person, even if it’s not in cheers for me," Bauer said.