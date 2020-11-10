Trevor Bauer Is Calling a Truce With the Astros

Trevor Bauer’s over it. After months of needling the cheating Astros every opportunity he got, one of baseball’s top trolls—and certainly one of its best pitchers—is done with the pot shots and making hilarious merch. He's calling a truce.

“The season’s over so I do feel like it’s time to let bygones be bygones,” says Bauer “They had their Astros-shaming tour. It’s time to move on.”

Plus, Bauer’s got other things to worry about. Namely his free agency after a scintillating season in Cincinnati. On the verge of winning his first Cy Young Award, Bauer’s arguably the top target this offseason for contenders looking to upgrade their rotation. And one of the things the hurler can’t wait to do once he’s almost assuredly named the National League’s top pitcher is change his phone background.

“I think the last 10 years my phone background has been a picture of the Cy Young Award—Jim Palmer’s Cy Young Award that I pulled off Google as a subtle message to drive me,” says Bauer. “Hopefully I can replace that picture with my own shortly.”

We’ll know for sure Wednesday when Major League Baseball officially announces the winner. But after Bauer put up absurd numbers (1.73 ERA, .795 WHIP, 100 Ks over 73.0 IP) during the abbreviated 2020 regular-season, leading the Reds to their first postseason appearance in seven years, it’s hard to fathom anyone else winning. So we caught up with the perennially outspoken Bauer to talk about his stellar season, the funniest free agent rumors he’s seen, how would’ve handled getting pulled from Game 6 of the World Series, and his offseason partnership with Lids.

Bauer’s worn baseball hats since he was a little kid and he says he still has his favorite Oakland A’s cap that he wore for eight years. “It’s got holes in it, the sun baked through the material, my chinchilla I had at the time chewed the bill on it,” says Bauer. “But it was my favorite hat. I wore it for the longest time because Barry Zito had signed it and he was my favorite player.”

(This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.)

You’re arguably the No. 1 free agent on the market so what’s the best thing about being the top target this offseason?

You know I haven’t honestly thought about free agency that much. The most I’ve thought about it is how to engage the different fan bases and have fun with it on social media. As far as where I’m going to play, or anything like that, I’ve been so busy trying to catch up on everything from the season that I haven’t really dug myself out of that hole yet. It’s been a fun time so far, not too stressful, and I have a great team around me that does great work so I trust them to do their thing.

Are you disappointed you won’t get wined and dined since I’m guessing the free agency recruiting process will be different this year?

I’m not much a fan of wine in general so I’m not too worried about that part of it. I do have a lot of questions to ask whatever team I end up signing with. As long as I have a forum to be able to ask that, of the correct people and to understand what the organization is about, I’ll be fine. I’m pretty low maintenance.

What’s going to be the most important thing?

I want to be happy. I want to enjoy playing baseball. I’ve been unhappy more times than not in my career, unfortunately, so I want to turn that around.

What’s the most ridiculous free agency rumor you’ve seen about yourself?

I’m online a lot. I check Twitter and interact quite a bit there. I see all of that stuff. I think the more of that that’s out there the better because it helps expand my brand and that’s one of the creative ways I’m trying to use free agency is to maximize my reach and recognize-ability across the country. I enjoy hearing the rumors. It’s fun to laugh at them.

But which one got the biggest laugh out of you?

Oh, I don’t know yet. I’m sure there will be plenty more. The fans that say, “Sign Bauer for four-years and $12 million”—all the fans that have no idea how things work, it’s cool to see them try and think their way through it and stuff.

"If you took Babe Ruth in his prime and Barry Bonds in his prime... Bonds would blow him out the water." @BauerOutage says Barry Bonds is the baseball GOAT.



Episode: https://t.co/gq3yj65s1U pic.twitter.com/FhctN3f9VA — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 30, 2020

Story continues