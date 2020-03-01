Emotions were high inside State Farm Arena on Saturday when the Atlanta Hawks (19-43) welcomed the Portland Trail Blazers (26-35).

Portland came in having lost seven of their last 10 and hoped to right the ship.

However, the Hawks shot the lights out and with it took away some of the hope the Blazers still have of making the playoffs.

Down double-digits midway through the third quarter, the frustration finally boiled over.

Trae Young tried to dribble the ball through Trevor Ariza's legs, but Ariza wasn't about to have it.

The Blazers small forward reacted with a hockey-style check that sent Young flying.

Ariza says he will pass on the nutmeg tonight. — Dwight Jaynes (@dwightjaynes) March 1, 2020

The play resulted in a Flagrant 1 for Ariza, and moments later Young received a technical for taunting after a made three.

It appeared the two players and the two teams had no love lost for one another.

But after the game, they proved us wrong.

As soon as the whistle blew, Ariza made it a point to find Young and prove they may battle each other on the court but it's nothing but love once the buzzer sounds.

No hard feelings pic.twitter.com/ZDo9Lh3EFP — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) March 1, 2020

Trae and Ariza dapped it up after the game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/eXgZXP2uVW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 1, 2020

Sometimes emotions can get the best of us. When they do, it's always nice to bury the hatchet.

If Meyers Leonard and Chad Doing can do it, anybody can.

Ariza and Young quickly did so in Atlanta.

Trevor Ariza and Trae Young hug it out in Atlanta, no bad blood originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest