Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo, Kent Bazemore to practice with South Bay Lakers Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers are sending three players to practice with the South Bay Lakers, its G League affiliate, Monday.

Trevor Ariza, Rajon Rondo and Kent Bazemore are those players and have different reasons for the short move.

Ariza is progressing from the ankle injury he suffered before the preseason started. He has yet to make his debut this season, so getting time with South Bay will help him ramp up his conditioning in order to return to the first team.

Rondo and Bazemore have each fallen out of the rotation, so this time allows them to stay ready. Rondo has not played since Nov. 30 when he logged nine minutes in a blowout win of the Sacramento Kings. Bazemore has appeared in garbage-time situations in three of the last six games.

All three players signed one-year deals worth the veteran minimum this summer.

