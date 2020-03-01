Trevor Ariza isn’t getting nutmegged by Trae Young, picks up flagrant with check
Trae Young is a walking highlight reel, hitting deep threes and sometimes nutmegging defenders — dribbling between guy’s legs — on his way to the rim.
Trevor Ariza is a proud player and defender, he was not getting added to Young’s nutmeg list. And he was physical in shutting it down.
Ariza called for a Flagrant 1
STREAM HERE:https://t.co/dzCfH15Shm#RipCity pic.twitter.com/zcPWkmme6T
— NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) March 1, 2020
Ariza was given a flagrant 1 for the play.
Which may be fair, but Ariza will take it. He was sending a message. That’s a professional foul, a hard one but with intent.
Young had 25 points in a 129-117 Hawks win at home.
