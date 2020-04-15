Trevor Ariza didn't want to play for the Los Angeles Lakers

You would think that if you were born and raised in LA during the 1980s and 1990s during the Showtime era and the 3-peat and were now playing in the NBA, the dream of playing in for the Los Angeles Lakers must be something of a goal you have in mind.

Well, not if you're Trevor Ariza.

During a recent podcast with former NBA players Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson on the "Knuckleheads" podcast, Ariza explains that he was happy about be traded back to Los Angeles, but that it was to the wrong LA team.

First, I am going back home to my momma! It was kinda.. weird. I didn't really want to play for the Lakers, I wanted to play for the Clippers. That is what I told the GM, at the time.

Ariza was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Brian Cook and Maurice Evans in November 2007.

Some people might be asking "why on earth would you not want to play for the Lakers if LA is your hometown?" For Ariza, it came down to one thing every NBA player wants and is afraid to lose.

Playing time.

When Ariza got the call from his agent, he wasn't all that excited. "Oh Sh**, I'm never going to play," he told Miles and Richardson his initial reaction to the news.

Ariza was going to be fighting for playing time with Lamar Odom and Metta World Peace and was concerned the impact he'd have on the team.

If one looks back in the NBA history books, Ariza's time with the Lakers turned out well. He won an NBA championship with the Lakers in 2009 and earned the respect from his mentor Kobe Bryant. The Lakers may not have been his first option, but everything worked out in the end and Ariza is in the midst of his 16th season in the NBA.

You can check out the full podcast here.

