Trevor Ariza on clobbering Trae Young for nutmeg attempt: ‘I’m not with the funnies’

Dan Feldman
NBC Sports

Trevor Ariza is a proud veteran.

So, when Trae Young threw the ball between Ariza’s legs, Ariza flagrantly fouled Young before Young could complete the nutmeg. The two embraced after the Hawks’ win over the Trail Blazers on Saturday.

But this wasn’t exactly an apology given or lesson learned.

Ariza, via Jason Quick of The Athletic:

“I told him, ‘Don’t do that [s—] again; not to me, at least,”‘ Ariza said. “I mean, I’ve never made an All-Defensive team or none of that [s—], and he’s an All-Star, so he can be creative by ways to get around me. But all the, like, funnies? I’m not with the funnies. I don’t like the funnies.”

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic:



Young won this round. He baited Ariza into a flagrant foul, giving Atlanta free throws and the ball.

But if Ariza makes Young – or any player – second-guess making flashy plays around him, that has benefits. Ariza also helps set a tone of toughness for Portland.

Of course, that’d carry far more weight if the Trail Blazers didn’t also lose to the lowly Hawks.

