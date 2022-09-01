Trevon Wesco was most-claimed player on waiver wire

Billy Riccette
When it comes to the waiver wire after teams set their initial 53-man rosters, some players become more popular than others when being claimed. But the player that was the most popular on the waiver wire may come as a surprise to some of you.

Former Jets TE Trevon Wesco, who was claimed by the Chicago Bears, was the surprise popular pick among teams, as a league-high four teams all put in a claim on Wesco, as noted by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Along with the Bears, the Browns, Colts and Bengals all put in a claim on the former Jet. Teams may still believe they can use his versatility in some fashion. The Bears had the highest waiver priority, so they were awarded Wesco.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

