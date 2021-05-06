Trevon Moehrig named Todd McShay’s favorite pick by Raiders

Marcus Mosher
·2 min read
We are now a few days removed from the 2021 NFL draft and there has been an overwhelming consensus about one of the selections by the Raiders. According to nearly every draftnik and analyst, the Raiders hit it out of the park with the pick of Trevon Moehrig in the second round.

While the team did have to execute a small trade-up to acquire him, Moehrig was the top-ranked safety in the class and a perfect fit in Gus Bradley’s defense. He’s highly athletic, productive and can fill multiple spots on defense.

In a recent article by ESPN’s Todd McShay, he named his favorite pick by all 32 teams. For the Raiders, that was none other than Moehrig as he had him No. 17 overall on his board. Here is a snippet of what McShay had to say about the pick:

“I love the prospect — Moehrig was my top safety — but the value really stands out. I expected him to come off the board late in the first round, but Las Vegas capitalized when he slid. We spent Thursday night wondering why the Raiders reached for Alabama lineman Alex Leatherwood in Round 1, but I wouldn’t have had an issue with their picks had they flipped Leatherwood and Moehrig. This could be a Day 2 steal, and I expect Moehrig to ultimately step in alongside Johnathan Abram on the back end.”

With the Raiders releasing Jeff Heath on Wednesday, Moehrig will be a shoo-in to be the team’s starting free safety in Week 1. He’s also among the favorites to win the Defensive Rookie of the Year award given his direct path to snaps.

So while the analysts don’t love the pick of Alex Leatherwood at No. 17, everyone seems to agree the Raiders nailed the pick at No. 43 with Moehrig.

