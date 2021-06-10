Trevon Grimes placed on Eagles injured reserve after passing through waivers

Trevon Grimes passed through waivers and now reverts to the Eagles' IR. He does not count against the 90-man roster (which was why the Eagles waived him with the injury). — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) June 10, 2021

Trevon Grimes appears to have a future in Philadelphia after all and after being waived with a knee injury, the former Florida star will now revert to the Eagles injured reserve after going unclaimed through waivers.

Grimes won’t count against the Eagles 90-man roster and he could be a player to watch on the Eagles practice squad once he’s able to get himself fully healthy.

