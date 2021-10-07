Trevon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard: Which CB would you rather not face?

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses which CB they would rather not have to face this week: Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs or Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network

Recommended Stories