Trevon Diggs vs. Xavien Howard: Which CB would you rather not face?
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The "Good Morning Football" crew discusses which CB they would rather not have to face this week: Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs or Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network