Trevon Diggs uses facts to defend ‘Alabama is DBU’

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs is known for interceptions and making headlines for his play on the field. Now, he’s in the news for supporting the Crimson Tide.

Diggs, who played at Alabama from 2016-2020, was selected in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft by the Dallas Cowboys. He joined a handful of other standout Crimson Tide defensive backs in the NFL, and has welcomed in several others since then.

Though other programs like LSU or Georgia may try to claim the title of ‘DBU,’ Diggs argues that Alabama is the premier program in developing NFL-ready defensive backs.

Diggs responded to a Tweet by Pro Football Focus, which asked fans which cornerback listed was CB1 in the NFL. Three of the seven on the list are former members of the Crimson Tide.

3 Alabama alum All-Pro.

Alabama is DBU. https://t.co/NSNF3h2FzL — Trevon Diggs (@TrevonDiggs) February 21, 2023

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football and former players now in the NFL.

More Bama in NFL!

NFL Insider shares tension between Mac Jones and Bill Belichick

More Bama in NFL!

NFL executive: 'Lamar-for-Tua trade makes sense'

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire