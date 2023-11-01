Trevon Diggs underwent surgery last week: You've got to roll with the punches

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs underwent season-ending surgery last week to repair his torn anterior cruciate ligament. He was on crutches as he spoke to the media for the first time since injuring his left knee in a Sept. 21 practice.

"Everything happens for a reason," Diggs said, via Patrik Walker of the team website. "You've just got to roll with the punches. It's all in God's plan. I just have to get healthy and come back stronger and get ready for next year."

Diggs, 25, has watched football and read books, but he's remained a part of the team. He even made the trip to Los Angeles to watch the win over the Chargers from the sideline.

He said he will not travel to Philadelphia since he's only days removed from surgery.

Watching has given Diggs a different perspective.

"At first, it was tough," Diggs said, "but I'm used to it now, just everyday doing the same things — getting my routine down and getting structure and discipline to focus on what's important."

Diggs has been impressed but not surprised by the play of his replacement, DaRon Bland, who has set the franchise record for most pick-sixes in a season. Bland, who moved from the slot to replace Diggs, had his third interception return for a touchdown of 2023 on Sunday against Matthew Stafford and the Rams.

The NFL record is four.

"It's amazing to see what he's capable of," Diggs said of Bland. "I've been watching him since he came in, and he's always been a heck of a player. I'm just excited to see him display it. He's playing like one of the best corners right now. I'm excited for him, and truly happy for him."