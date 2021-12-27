Trevon Diggs ties Cowboys record with 11th INT, most by any player since 1981

Trevon Diggs keeps finding the football. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Trevon Diggs stands alone as a ballhawk in the last 40 years.

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback tied a team record with his 11th interception of the season on Sunday night against the Washington Football team, reeling in a deep pass from Taylor Heinicke on Washington's first offensive play of the game.

The pass, intended for Terry McLaurin, hit Diggs in stride:

Trevon Diggs with his ELEVENTH interception of the season 💪😤pic.twitter.com/HxjEZPxREZ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) December 27, 2021

The Cowboys turned that turnover into the lead via a nine-play, 71-yard drive, capped off by a five-yard pass from Dak Prescott to Ezekiel Elliott.

Trevon Diggs is already in historic territory

With that pick, Diggs matched a Cowboys record held by Everson Walls since 1981. That season was also the last time any NFL player had posted 11 or more interceptions in a single season, before Diggs.

The 23-year-old Diggs has plenty of time to capture sole possession of the team record with two more games remaining against the Arizona Cardinals and Philadelphia Eagles. He could even approach Dick "Night Train" Lane's NFL single-season record of 14 interceptions, which has stood since 1952.

It has been a revelatory season for Diggs, whom the Cowboy drafted in the second round (51st overall) in the 2020 NFL draft. There has been some criticism of his aggressive coverage, which has led to more than a few big plays on offense, but it's a package that has worked for the Cowboys, who are in the top 10 in points allowed per game.