Trevon Diggs ties Cowboys record with 11th interception of the season

At a certain point, the plays Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs does give up tend to fade into irrelevance, because of the opponent plays he removes. So, when you hear that Diggs “isn’t actually effective” on a play-to-play basis because he’d allowed 51 receptions on 88 targets for 899 yards, and five touchdowns (per Pro Football Focus) coming into Week 16… I mean, that’s all correct, and Diggs will give up big plays from time to time, but when you’re facing the opponent’s best receiver every week, and you can erase things as Diggs can, how much does that matter?

Diggs had a league-high 10 interceptions as the Cowboys prepared to face the Washington Football Team on Sunday night, and it didn’t take too long for No. 11 to show up. With 11:33 left in the first quarter, and on Washington’s second offensive play of the game, quarterback Taylor Heinicke tried a deep pass to receiver Terry McLaurin, and Diggs was right on the spot, running the route better than McLaurin did.

Trevon Diggs putting the clamps on Terry McLaurin early 🗜👀 pic.twitter.com/aBNo0N7M0V — PFF (@PFF) December 27, 2021

That interception tied Diggs with the great Everson Walls (1981) for the Cowboys’ all-time single-season interception mark, and with that interception, Diggs also became the first NFL player since Walls to post more than 10 interceptions in a season. Only 13 players in pro football history have more than 11 interceptions in a season, and Diggs has an outside shot of matching Dick “Night Train” Lane’s record of 14, which Lane set with the Los Angeles Rams in 1952.