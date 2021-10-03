Trevon Diggs sat out fourth quarter with back tightness

During the game, Fox sideline reporter Pam Oliver said the Cowboys announced cornerback Trevon Diggs was out of the game for “player management.” But it wasn’t rest that kept Diggs out of the lineup in the fourth quarter.

The Cowboys said after the game that Diggs was dealing with some back tightness.

Diggs took a cleat to the back before halftime but still managed two interceptions in the third quarter. Mike McCarthy said Diggs could have returned if needed.

The Cowboys will reevaluate Diggs on Monday.

The Cowboys led 36-14 before the Panthers took advantage of Diggs’ absence with two fourth quarter touchdowns. The Panthers didn’t see the ball again after cutting their deficit to 36-28.

Receiver Amari Cooper worked through an early hamstring injury and caught three passes for 69 yards and a touchdown.

Backup offensive lineman Brandon Knight didn’t play because of a non-COVID illness.

