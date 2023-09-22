Trevon Diggs out for remainder of season with torn ACL

Former Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs has become a star in the NFL while playing for the Dallas Cowboys. Now, he will be sidelined until the 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL in practice.

Diggs had an impressive 11 interceptions during the 2021 season, which turned him into a household name. Though two games in 2023, he already recorded one.

The Cowboys’ defense is strong all around and had a statement win in Week 1 by shutting out the New York Giants.

Diggs’s talents will undoubtedly be missed, but he will remain with the team and help motivate them throughout the remainder of the 2023 NFL season.

Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs suffered torn ACL in practice today, out for the season. (via @RapSheet & @TomPelissero) pic.twitter.com/QTvitkT2kH — NFL (@NFL) September 21, 2023

