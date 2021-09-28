Cowboys fans were not happy when Mike McCarthy didn’t try to go for the kill shot at the end of the first half. The Eagles faced a third-and-24 with 1:51 remaining in the second quarter, and the Cowboys had two timeouts. Dallas didn’t call timeout and didn’t try to add on points.

It won’t matter.

Trevon Diggs saved the day, as kicker Greg Zuerlein did last week, with a pick-six on the third play of the third quarter.

DeVonta Smith slipped on the turf, and Diggs caught Jalen Hurts‘ pass in the flat with nothing but green in front of him. He went 59 yards in a flash, giving Dallas a 27-7 lead with only 53 seconds gone in the half.

Diggs has three interceptions in three games.

Hurts is 8-of-15 for 130 yards and two interceptions.

Trevon Diggs’ pick-six gives Cowboys 27-7 lead early in third quarter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk