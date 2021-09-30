Trevon Diggs named NFC defensive player of the month

The Cowboys have gotten off to a 2-1 start in 2021, winning their last two games over the Chargers and Eagles.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs is a big reason why.

Diggs has started his second season with three interceptions and six passes defensed in three games. With both marks leading the league, Diggs has now been named NFC defensive player of the month for September.

During Monday’s victory over the Eagles, Diggs intercepted quarterback Jalen Hurts and returned it all the way for a 59-yard touchdown. It was Diggs’ first defensive touchdown of his career and equaled his interception total from his rookie season.

The Cowboys will try to improve to 3-1 with a matchup against the undefeated Panthers on Sunday.

